$30K reward offered for tips in shooting that left 2 men dead

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a shooting that left two men dead and another wounded on Nov. 4, 2020.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Locust Street.

Police were notified via ShotSpotter of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found two people in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds. A third victim was found about 5:30 a.m. All victims were taken to the hospital but only one victim survived.

Credit: DPD

The two deceased victims are pictured above.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $30,000 reward for any information that could assist in the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.