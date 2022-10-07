DENVER (KDVR) — Police are offering a $30,000 reward for assistance in identifying a person wanted in connection to a shooting from 2016.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting took place on April 3, 2016, at approximately 12:42 p.m. Officers were called to the alley of 3219 West Nevada Pl. on reports of shots fired.

Alley of 3219 West Nevada Pl. where a 2016 shooting occurred. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The alley is in the Westwood neighborhood in Denver.

When officers arrived at the alley, they found a victim near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound. According to DPD, the man was identified as Scott Breitinger.

Breitinger was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Now, police are working to identify the person walking in the area shortly before the shooting took place. Video from the scene shows a motorcycle driving from screen right to left, then a person follows behind.

Police need assistance identifying this person wanted in connection to a shooting from 2016. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the person walking is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $30,000 cash reward.