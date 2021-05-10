$30,000 worth of catalytic converters found inside stolen Hummer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy discovered several catalytic converters, drugs, guns and other illegal objects after he approached a stalled Hummer backing up traffic on Sunday morning.

It happened at West 84th Avenue and Pecos Street around 10 a.m.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a man passed out in the driver’s seat with drug paraphernalia in plain sight. As more deputies responded to the scene, they blocked in the Hummer with police vehicles to deter an attempted escape.

When the suspect woke, he made many attempts to escape by backing into the patrol vehicles. Deputies were finally able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Ulices Venzor, who had six active warrants out for his arrest. The Hummer was stolen out of Dillon, Colo.

Ulices Venzor — Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies searching the vehicle found two handguns, around 20 catalytic converters — each valued at about $1,500 — and around 50 credit cards. Deputies also found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and silver coins suspected to have been taken during a burglary.