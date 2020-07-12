UPDATE: Watch 300 lb. bear get rescued after being tranquilized in a tree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Watch video of bear rescue.
First responders with West Metro Fire Rescue got an interesting call around midnight Saturday.
The late call was to rescue an animal stuck in a tree – but this was not a cat, or even another small pet. It was a bear.
According to a Tweet from the department, the 300-pound bear was tranquilized and fell asleep in the tree.
Rescuers had to build a rope system to safely lower the bear to the ground.
The bear was relocated away from the Lakewood neighborhood where it was found, but West Metro did not say where.