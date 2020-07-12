UPDATE: Watch 300 lb. bear get rescued after being tranquilized in a tree

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Metro bear rescue

This 300-pound bear was rescued from a tree after being tranquilized. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Watch video of bear rescue.

First responders with West Metro Fire Rescue got an interesting call around midnight Saturday.

The late call was to rescue an animal stuck in a tree – but this was not a cat, or even another small pet. It was a bear.

According to a Tweet from the department, the 300-pound bear was tranquilized and fell asleep in the tree.

Rescuers had to build a rope system to safely lower the bear to the ground.

The bear was relocated away from the Lakewood neighborhood where it was found, but West Metro did not say where.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories