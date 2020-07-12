UPDATE: Watch 300 lb. bear get rescued after being tranquilized in a tree

This 300-pound bear was rescued from a tree after being tranquilized. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Watch video of bear rescue.

Our technical rescue team built a high point anchor system in the tree where the bear was sleeping, to provide a controlled and safe descent to the ground. A West Metro firefighter and an officer with @COParksWildlife climbed up to secure the bear to the rope system. pic.twitter.com/poZdRogIjK — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2020

First responders with West Metro Fire Rescue got an interesting call around midnight Saturday.

The late call was to rescue an animal stuck in a tree – but this was not a cat, or even another small pet. It was a bear.

According to a Tweet from the department, the 300-pound bear was tranquilized and fell asleep in the tree.

Rescuers had to build a rope system to safely lower the bear to the ground.

The bear was relocated away from the Lakewood neighborhood where it was found, but West Metro did not say where.

An unusual late-night rescue for our technical rescue team. A 300 lb. male bear, who went to sleep in a tree after being tranquilized by @COParksWildlife in a neighborhood near (how appropriate) Bear Creek Blvd. & Jewell. pic.twitter.com/FMsIIobtxv — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2020