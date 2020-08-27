30 second espresso: Colorado man brews up espresso attachment for AeroPress

GATEWAY, Colo. — Roman Rabinovich refused to pay $500 for a decent at-home espresso machine.

After moving with his girlfriend from Boulder to Gateway near the Utah border — where the closest Starbucks is an hour away — they bought an AeroPress, a small compact plastic device similar to a French press that brews coffee on the go in minutes.

But Rabinovich was craving something stronger. He researched how espresso is made and created an attachment, which he calls Joepresso, to convert the AeroPress’s brewing process.

“An AeroPress mixes coffee with a large amount of boiling water and lets it soak for about three to four minutes before pressing the coffee out,” Rabinovich said. “Joepresso uses pressurized percolation to force hot water through a layer of coffee grinds, stripping them of any solids and oils, which takes 30 seconds, like a classic espresso machine. The way it’s extracted gives it a different taste and characteristics.”

The attachment comes with four pieces: a stainless steel pressurized filter basket and screen, a gasket and an adapter to produce a full-bodied cup of espresso.

To use the AeroPress, customers fill the basket, which can hold 14 grams, with coffee grounds, top it with the screen, place the basket into the adapter, seal it with the gasket, and attach it to the AeroPress. They then fill the AeroPress with the desired amount of hot water, place the plunger into the AeroPress to force the grounds to get wet, and press down hard to receive the result.

