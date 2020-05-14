30+ planes flew over metro Denver to raise money for the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 30 planes flew over metro Denver Thursday to raise money for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and honor essential workers.

“It’s a pit special, it’s an aerobatic airplane, it’s made to fly up and down and loops and upside down,” said Pilot Dagmar Kress with Metropolitan State College of Denver.

The effort was organized by Gov. Jared Polis, Lockheed Martin and Mile High United Way.

Alan Floyd and Kevin Clark fly for Southwest Airlines, but on Thursday they flew a golden oldie, and they’re doing it for the people of Colorado.

“People are in their house, they are locked down, it’s time to get back to some normalcy, hopefully, for what we are doing will give them spirit and have cheers,” said Clark.