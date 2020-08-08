30 displaced by fire at Aurora housing complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Thirty people were displaced from their homes Saturday morning following a structure fire in Aurora.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, the fire occurred about 8 a.m. at the Red Sky Condos at 14500 E. 2nd Ave. near Sable Boulevard.

Seven units were affected, but no injuries were reported. According to AFR, the fire was mostly in two units. The other five units had indirect damage, either smoke and/or water.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.