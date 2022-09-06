DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.

Record highs are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for Denver.

If you are hoping for cooler temperatures, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a 30-degree temperature drop will arrive from Thursday into Saturday.

The forecasted high for Thursday is 99 degrees. On Saturday, the Pinpoint Weather Team said high temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Tomer said he is including a 30% chance of rain/t-storms on Saturday.

The normal high right now in Denver is 84 degrees.

