3 young heroes honored by Arvada Fire for discovering a fire at a neighbor’s house

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada Fire is honoring three young boys after they discovered a fire at a neighbor’s house and yelled for help.

On Tuesday, Walter, Ernie and George were playing outside and suddenly noticed their neighbor’s house was on fire.

The boys yelled, “Joan’s house is on fire!” and ran to get help.

Arvada Fire says the boys remained calm and stayed in their yard to keep themselves and their animals safe.

Additionally, the three found a fire extinguisher in their father’s garage and gave it to their mother to bring across the street. Their father, a Castle Rock firefighter, and five other neighbors put out the fire with hoses and extinguishers.

Even after the fire was out, the boys continued to watch as Arvada Firefighters went through the house.

The oldest boy, Walter, got a notebook out and started drawing pictures as he investigated how the fire could have possibly started, while the youngest, George, said, “ Yep… that’s it, that’s what I’m going to do when I grow up.”

Great work, Walter, Ernie and George!