3-year-old one of 9 people shot during Denver drive-by

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are continuing to investigate after nine people were shot while at a family gathering.

FOX31 has learned that the youngest shooting victim was 3 years old while the oldest was 27 years old.

People who live nearby say a music video shoot was taking place at the time but police wouldn’t confirm that information.

A tenth person was also injured in the incident, police say it was a 22-year-old man who was hit by a car that was leaving the area.

This is an active investigation and DPD asks anyone with information, especially those who were in the area and didn’t talk with police, to please contact 720-913-STOP with any information.

Victims Birth month/year Sex 1. 6/1993 Female 2. 5/2003 Female 3. 2/2017 Female 4. 5/2008 Male 5. 10/2000 Male 6. 4/2003 Male 7. 8/1997 (hasn’t had birthday yet in 2020) Male 8. 5/2009 Female 9 9/2002 Male 10. 11/1997 Male – Victim struck by car