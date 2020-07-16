3-year-old killed in Commerce City shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Commerce City are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found shot to death.

Police were called to a home in the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old boy had been shot and had died.

Two other children were in the home at the time. Their ages have not been released but investigators said they appear to be unharmed.

