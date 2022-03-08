LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A life lesson is being taught at a Jefferson County Public School, and a group of first graders is teaching it.

Students in Sharon Morgan’s first grade class at Devinny Elementary School in Lakewood have embarked on a class project to help children battling kidney disease.

“We do a program called ‘Leader In Me,’ and each grade level takes on a service project and the kids and the teachers get together and kind of decide on one,” Morgan told FOX31.

This year, Morgan’s students had a unique idea for their class: collect gift cards, blankets, books and art supplies for young kids undergoing dialysis treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“A dialysis treatment can be four hours and they can do that three times a week. That’s a long time for a little one to be on a bed,” Morgan said.

Her students have set up donation boxes around Devinny, and they’re asking schoolmates to donate. Their project was inspired by the grandchild of another teacher, Laurie Perea. His name is Logan, he’s 3 years old, and he’s battled kidney disease his whole life.

“He started dialysis when he was just a few days old. It just means the world to us that they’re doing this. And they’re just so excited, and they’re so adorable,” Perea said.

Things are looking up for Logan. Weeks ago, he underwent a kidney transplant operation. The kidney donor? His grandmother’s hairstylist, Devin Huff.

“I do Logan’s mom’s hair and his grandmother’s hair. They would speak of him often, speak of what he was going through. And it really resonated with me,” Huff told FOX31.

“I just kind of went into it hoping it was going to work out, and it has worked out so much better than anybody could’ve hoped,” she said.

“And she didn’t tell us she was going to do this, she just pursued this on her own, and figured out what to do, and turns out that she was almost a perfect match,” Perea said.

As for the first graders, they plan to deliver the donated items to Children’s Hospital Colorado at the end of their class project. And the community can get involved too. The hospital has a wish list for patients, and they happily accept the donated items on the list.