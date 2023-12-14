DENVER (KDVR) — Longmont police are working to identify suspects in a drive-by shooting that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Longmont Police Department, officers responded to a drive-by shooting on Wednesday at 8:01 p.m. in the Countryside Village Mobile Park in the 1400 block of South Collyer. The mobile park is near Pike Road and South Main Street.

Police said suspects in a dark-colored sedan fired multiple shots into a home.

A 3-year-old girl was hit by what police called an “unidentified projectile.” She suffered life-threatening injuries to her torso.

Longmont police treated the girl until she could be transported to a local hospital and into surgery.

As of Wednesday night, police said the girl was in stable condition. The hospital staff credited the girl’s survival to the treatment provided by officers before emergency personnel arrived.

Those who want to donate to help the child and her mother can donate to the Longmont Emergency Fund.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. Police have not released any information on the suspects, or how many people they are looking for.

Now, Longmont police are searching for the suspects. Detectives are asking for any video surveillance. Anyone with tips can talk to Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at 303-651-8544 or Detective John Winship at 303-774-3698.