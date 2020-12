DENVER (KDVR) — A girl who was shot near a Little Caesars in southwest Denver on Monday night is only 3 years old, Denver police confirmed on Thursday.

Witnesses identified her as a young girl and the other victim as an adult male. A Little Caesars employee reported that he ran in the restaurant and “He said to call his mom and let her know that he got shot.”

No additional information has been provided and the condition of the toddler was reported as critical on Tuesday.