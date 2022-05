FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — A 3-year-old died after a shooting on Sunday, the Frederick Police Department said.

Police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. about a shooting in a home located in the 6000 block of 2nd Street. First responders found a 3-year-old girl suffering life-threatening injuries and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated but officials said there is no threat to the public.