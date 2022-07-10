DACONO, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials in Weld County have revealed that a collision that happened on Saturday night involving a vehicle and a three-year-old child has now been declared fatal.

At roughly 8:15 p.m. on July 9, officers with the Dacono Police Department were called to the scene of the collision along the 1100 block of Sherman Drive.

The first officer on the scene discovered someone giving CPR to a young girl and took over the life-saving effort. Shortly thereafter the Mountain View Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, where the three-year-old was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the accident and is cooperating with officials. Charges have not been filed at this point but the investigation is still ongoing.

