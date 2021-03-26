3-year-old boy dies in Fort Collins, mother’s boyfriend arrested

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services responded to a call on March 24 at approximately 3:25 p.m. about a child who was unconscious and not breathing at an urgent care facility.

The boy, 3 years old, was eventually pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and FCPS further investigated the child’s cause of death to find out if it was criminal or an unknown medical issue.

LCSO and FCPS learned that around 1:30 p.m. that same day, the child was allegedly assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Jaime Omar Rodriguez, for misbehaving inside a Fort Collins business.

After the alleged incident, the boy was taken home and then transported to urgent care after a family member observed he was unresponsive.

Rodriguez was arrested during the initial investigation on Wednesday for an outstanding no bond parole violation and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

On Friday, Rodriguez was again arrested on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse-death.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the cause and manner of death.