DENVER (KDVR) – A three-year-old boy, suspected of sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, died on Monday.

According to the Denver Police Department, at around 5:20 p.m. on April 17, the boy was taken to a DPD district station before being redirected to a nearby hospital. The child had allegedly shot himself while in a vehicle along the 1700 block of South Pecos Street, near Ruby Hill Park.

DPD revealed in a tweet on Monday that the boy had passed away as the result of his injuries.

As of this publishing, there have not been any arrests made for what, according to DPD, appears to be an accidental and self-inflicted shooting.