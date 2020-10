A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a 3-year-old child has been found safe after a relative allegedly abducted him.

Earlier Friday, DPD said Edna Amelia Esquibel abducted the child and was possibly heading to New Mexico.

Esquibel was not wanted but was a person of interest, according to DPD.

About 6:30 p.m., DPD said the child had been found safe.

Police said they did not believe he was in danger.