AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating two separate shootings involving women in the last 24 hours.

Both shootings happened in parking lots of apartment complexes.

Police have not released any information indicating the shootings are connected.

The first shooting happened in the parking lot at 11895 E. Archer Pl. around 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

No suspect information has been released. Both shootings remain under investigation.

If you have any information about either shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.