DENVER (KDVR) — Three suspects are being sought by the Denver Police Department in connection to two residential burglaries in the Hilltop area.

During one of the burglaries, at least one suspect made off with a $20,000 ring and designer clothing, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The thefts occurred from Tuesday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 24.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall with a thin build and short afro. He was seen at both burglaries and was the one who took the ring and clothing, police said.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and who was observed to be armed. The third suspect was only described as an unknown male.

Three suspects are wanted in connection to two burglaries in the Hilltop neighborhood. (Courtesy Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects can earn up to $2,000 if their tips lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). To be eligible for an award and remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tipline.