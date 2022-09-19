BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday.

The coroner’s office said the victims of the crash were identified as:

Daniel Wilmoth, 22-year-old male

Samuel Fisher, 23-year-old male

Henry Butler, 69-year-old male

Editor’s note: The coroner’s office previously stated Daniel Wilmoth’s name was Daniel Wilmouth but later provided a correction.

The mid-air collision happened around 8:53 a.m. One of the planes was found at 10111 Niwot Road. The second plane was found near 95th Street and Niwot Road.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the two planes involved were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos.

NTSB said the Cessna aircraft was flown by two pilots, one was a flight instructor, and the other was a student pilot. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The pilot of the Sonex Xenos was also declared dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

If you witnessed this crash, please contact Detective Galloway by calling 303-441-4763. Witnesses can also report information to NTSB on their website.