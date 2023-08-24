JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues after surveillance video shows thieves stealing three vehicles from a car hauler.

The crime happened in the parking lot of Mile-Hi Truck Transmissions, in Jefferson County, in the early morning hours of Aug. 17.

In the surveillance video, at least one truck pulls up next to the trailer. Then, two suspects methodically unlatch the vehicles. After about an hour’s worth of work, they drive away.

“My manager came in at 6:02 (a.m.),” transmission shop owner Mitch Mustard said. “And he says, ‘Hey, those two cars.’ He texts me, ‘One on the front, one on the back, is gone.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, dang.’”

Mustard said the truck driver, who was pulling the trailer, had stopped at Mile-Hi Truck Transmissions for transmission work on his truck earlier in the week.

The driver was hauling cars from Washington to Texas.

Mustard said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and told him thieves are now using reflective yellow or green vests to appear as if they are associated with the vehicle, or in this case, the car hauler.

Mustard advises people to “be aware of their surroundings” and report anything suspicious.