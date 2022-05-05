DENVER (KDVR) – Investigators are looking into what caused a three-vehicle crash that has left one man dead on the scene.

Reports came in around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, revealing that three victims were transported to a nearby hospital from the scene of the three-car crash that occurred at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Yale Avenue in the Harvey Park South neighborhood.

DPD has advised the public to use alternate routes as multiple roads have been closed in the area.

