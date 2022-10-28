DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open after a crash on Friday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the crash was reported before 11 a.m. on northbound I-25 near 6th Avenue and involved three vehicles.

Traffic cameras in the area showed major backups in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Logan Street.

DPD said no serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

How to check travel times and delays

FOX31 has an interactive traffic map where you can see real-time travel impacts and delays.

You can also check different cameras across the state with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s interactive travel map. It will also show you if there are any issues with construction or weather.