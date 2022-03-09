DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow has already started falling across the metro area and road conditions are getting worse.

The snow is expected to continue until it tapers off on Thursday morning.

Here are three things you need to know about this storm:

Only a dusting of snow is expected Wednesday morning The heaviest snow will arrive in Denver for the evening commute Denver will get 2-3 inches of total accumulation by Thursday morning.

Here are some helpful tools for the storm:

