3 things to check before turning on air conditioning in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Within one week, snow, rain and warm temperatures can be commonplace in Colorado. The Fox 31 Problem Solvers asked the experts at Plumbline Services about the top three things you need to consider before turning on your air conditioning system.

Operations Manager Matthew Zercher says the first step to is get a professional furnace checkup.

“Airflow is absolutely key. Without airflow, you don’t have heating or cooling,” Zercher said.

A clean air filter is necessary for safety and efficiency, so changing it on time is important.

“That should be done as often as monthly, not once a season and certainly not once a year,” Zercher said.

Rain and snow can cause leaks in the home, so areas around the furnace should be closely monitored.

A professional checkup includes a check of the HVAC unit drainage system to prevent damage from occurring.

Zercher says a professional will “flush it, make sure the water is traveling all the way down and out of your floor drain.”

He adds that the outside condenser unit should be clean and free of debris.

Another important reason to schedule an HVAC checkup is that manufacturers require systems to be maintained on a yearly basis to meet warranty requirements.

For more information about HVAC systems and safety checkups visit https://plumblineservices.com/.