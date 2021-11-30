3 teenagers charged with attempted murder in Aurora Hinkley High School shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District filed charges against three 16-year-old men on Tuesday for their involvement in a shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

The three 16-year-old men have been charged as adults in the shooting that happened on Nov. 19. They have been identified by the Arapahoe District Court as Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenale Brewer, and Diego Flores.

Jefferson has been charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Brewer has been charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Flores has been charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Jefferson and Brewer are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15. Flores is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to work with the Aurora Police Department to investigate this crime. If you have any evidence in this case, please contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.