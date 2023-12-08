DENVER (KDVR) — The Elizabeth School District said three employees who were suspended amid an abuse investigation will not be returning to work.

According to the district, the principal, assistant principal and a counselor at Elizabeth Middle School will no longer be employed, pending approval at the Dec. 11 board of education meeting.

The employees were placed on administrative leave on Nov. 8.

According to a letter sent to parents in November, middle school students made complaints about a teacher that staff members, who are mandatory reporters under Colorado law, were required to report to authorities immediately.

Mandatory reporters are required to report possible child abuse or neglect, according to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A fourth employee, a teacher who has been on administrative leave since Sept. 27, will remain on leave, according to the district.

The teacher’s alleged behavior is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District. Once that investigation is complete, the district said it will conduct its own investigation and determine further action.

“While we recognize these individuals’ many positive, past contributions to the school community, we have high expectations that our staff will follow legal expectations and board policies in keeping our students safe and investigating any and all reports of concerning behavior,” Superintendent Dan Snowberger said.

Elizabeth Middle School is in Elbert County.