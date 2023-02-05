Three suspects are wanted in a stabbing on an RTD light rail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Three suspects are wanted for assaulting and stabbing a victim on an RTD light rail near the Alameda station.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers need help identifying the three suspects pictured below who are wanted in a stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. DPD said the victim and the suspects were riding the RTD light rail near the Alameda Station in the Baker neighborhood.

Three suspects are wanted in a stabbing on an RTD light rail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Three suspects are wanted in a stabbing on an RTD light rail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Three suspects are wanted in a stabbing on an RTD light rail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said the suspects and the victim got into a verbal altercation when the altercation turned physical and all three suspects punched the victim. One suspect then stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information on the stabbing is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.