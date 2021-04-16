3 suspects indicted in 12 metro area armed robberies

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Three suspects have been indicted on 36 counts, including aggravated robbery, theft and conspiracy, the 18th Judicial District Grand Jury announced on Friday.

The defendants are linked to twelve armed robberies: three Big R Store robberies in Thornton and Elizabeth, Murdock’s stores in Longmont, Castle Rock and Douglas County, Harbor Freight stores in Lakewood and Thornton, Home Depot stores in Golden and Aurora and a Target store in Highlands Ranch.

The indictments allege Antonio Guevara, Justin Romero and Kevin Cervantes-Rodriquez stole expensive tools at gunpoint, also include violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

The three suspects are identified below.





Defendants Antonio Guevara (left), Justin Romero (middle) and Kevin Cervantes-Rodriquez (right)

The Castle Rock Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Police Department, along with Lakewood and Denver police, were partners in the investigation.