DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the indefinite closure of The Georgetown, Bergen Peak and Mount Evans State Wildlife Areas due to increase in fire activity and safety concerns.

CLOSURE ALERT: The Georgetown, Bergen Peak & Mount Evans State Wildlife Areas are closing indefinitely due to concern over expanding fires & extreme fire conditions. Refunds to hunters with second season rifle tags in that unit will be offered. pic.twitter.com/j8oiOrGEsm — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 23, 2020

Hunters with second season rifle tags in those units will be refunded.