DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Thornton.

The shooting happened in the 9500 block of Pecos Street just before 8 p.m. Three victims were found and taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown.

An adult male was taken into custody without incident.

Witnesses told FOX31’s Shaul Turner that the incident might have been over a parking spot.