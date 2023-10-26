Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the shooting happened at a short-term rental. The brand initially named in this story said it did not have any reservations at that home at the time of the shooting.

DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that injured three people at a house party.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of Essex Drive.

“It was loud, they were shouting, ‘Come out with your hands up,’” neighbor Joshua Harris said. “We saw easily about two dozen people coming out of the house. It kind of looked like a clown car. I didn’t think that many people would fit in that house.”

Several people were attending a house party when deputies were originally called to the scene over a noise complaint. The party was at what law enforcement described as a short-term rental.

“It’s a good revenue stream having a rental property, but this kind of changes your mind a little bit, thinking about the risk,” Harris said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were outside when the shooting took place inside the home. Two people, who had their own guns, shot each other and a third person was hit.

All three people were identified as adults and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have some experience of having these types of properties being rented out and then utilized for larger events, parties for various occasions, and then those messages get spread through social media,” Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Sherman said. “Once that happens, you never know who may show up. We refer to them as just pop-up parties.”

As of Thursday, two people were in custody, and deputies were continuing to interview multiple witnesses. Anyone with additional information should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.