AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say three people were shot and wounded at a gathering in an Aurora park.

The victims included two men and one woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

“Officers applied at least 1 tourniquet,” the police department tweeted at 9:40 p.m., alerting the public that officers were on the scene.

It happened at City Park, located at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Dayton Street. The victims were all in their early 20s, police said.

“There was a large gathering of people at the park prior to the shooting,” police said.

Officers from all three police districts were responding.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have any information is asked to talk with police on the scene or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).