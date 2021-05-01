3 people seriously injured in 2 separate Denver shootings

DENVER (KDVR) — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after two separate shootings overnight Saturday.

Around 12:43 a.m., a female was shot in the 100 block of S. Federal Boulevard and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Denver Police reported.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of N. Odessa Street. Two people were shot and suffered serious injuries, DPD said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867).