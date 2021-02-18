3 semis, 3 cars involved in crash closing I-25 near Larkspur exit, NB closed near E-470

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Several state troopers and other emergency crews are working on a crash involving three semi trucks and three cars on Interstate 25 near the Larkspur exit.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) does not have a time frame for when the incident will be cleared but report long delays are expected. The speed limit has been dropped to 50 mph in the area.
As CSP and crews are working on the multi-vehicle crash, an emergency repair is taking place between RidgeGate Parkway and E-470;C-470 closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is reported.