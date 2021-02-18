3 semis, 3 cars involved in crash closing I-25 near Larkspur exit, NB closed near E-470

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Several state troopers and other emergency crews are working on a crash involving three semi trucks and three cars on Interstate 25 near the Larkspur exit.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) does not have a time frame for when the incident will be cleared but report long delays are expected. The speed limit has been dropped to 50 mph in the area.

Traffic Advisory



I-25 at MP 173 is closed due to a multi car crash.



3 semis and 3 cars are involved. @CSP_CastleRock has five Troopers on scene to work this event.@ColoradoDOT has lowered the speed limit to 50 MPH.



Expect delays as Fire & EMS crews help work this scene. pic.twitter.com/vAzXgjgbEF — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 18, 2021

As CSP and crews are working on the multi-vehicle crash, an emergency repair is taking place between RidgeGate Parkway and E-470;C-470 closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.

I-25 NB: Road closed between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 194 – E-470; C-470. Closed due to emergency bridge repair. Expected to remain closed through mid-afternoon. Alternate route strongly advised. https://t.co/Jn8WvXGaPW — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 18, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is reported.