3 previous gun-related crimes reported near Hinkley High School in 2021

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Violence has been prevalent in the area near Hinkley High School this year, with three gun-related aggravated assaults reported in 2021, according to FOX31’s Data Desk.

On Friday, three people were shot in the parking lot at Hinkley High School, 1250 Chambers Rd. Their conditions remain unknown.

On Monday, six teens were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds at Nome Park across the street from Aurora Central High School during a drive-by shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department. The victims of that shooting range between the ages of 14 and 18.

FOX31’s Data Desk discovered three aggravated assaults that occurred at the park this year prior to this shooting, including one that was gun-related. Another three gun-related aggravated assaults occurred across the street.

Nome Park was the location of a gang-related shooting in 2019 in which teen Dangelo Domena was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A peace march was planned for Friday starting at North Middle School and ending at Nome Park but was canceled.