DENVER (KDVR) — Three of the five men charged in a deadly crime spree along Colfax Avenue in late 2021 have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, the Denver district attorney announced Monday.
Twenty-one-year-old Noah Loepp-Hall, 22-year-old Seth LaRhode and 22-year-old Aden Sides all entered their guilty pleas this week. Isaiah Freeman and Samuel Fussell were also charged.
The guilty pleas, according to DA Beth McCann, are as follows:
Loepp-Hall
- Second-degree murder
- First-degree kidnapping
LaRhode
- Second-degree burglary
- Theft
Sides
- First-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury
- Kidnapping
These men were charged for their alleged involvement in a crime spree that began on Aug. 15, 2021, with a carjacking in Aurora and ended on Aug. 18 after a burglary and auto theft in Lakewood. The spree also included an alleged robbery and assault, another carjacking and the murder of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver.
When charges were announced against the five men in 2021, all were charged with at least one count of first-degree murder.
Loepp-Hall, LaRhode and Sides are all scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.