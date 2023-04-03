DENVER (KDVR) — Three of the five men charged in a deadly crime spree along Colfax Avenue in late 2021 have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, the Denver district attorney announced Monday.

Twenty-one-year-old Noah Loepp-Hall, 22-year-old Seth LaRhode and 22-year-old Aden Sides all entered their guilty pleas this week. Isaiah Freeman and Samuel Fussell were also charged.

The guilty pleas, according to DA Beth McCann, are as follows:

Loepp-Hall

Second-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

LaRhode

Second-degree burglary

Theft

Sides

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury

Kidnapping

These men were charged for their alleged involvement in a crime spree that began on Aug. 15, 2021, with a carjacking in Aurora and ended on Aug. 18 after a burglary and auto theft in Lakewood. The spree also included an alleged robbery and assault, another carjacking and the murder of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver.

When charges were announced against the five men in 2021, all were charged with at least one count of first-degree murder.

Loepp-Hall, LaRhode and Sides are all scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.