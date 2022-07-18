DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average.

As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.785 $5.133 $5.430 $5.403 Yesterday Avg. $4.792 $5.144 $5.440 $5.409 Week Ago Avg. $4.856 $5.207 $5.497 $5.450 Month Ago Avg. $4.908 $5.244 $5.541 $5.530 Year Ago Avg. $3.524 $3.846 $4.137 $3.447 AAA, 7/18/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.