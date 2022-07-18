DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average.
As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.785
|$5.133
|$5.430
|$5.403
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.792
|$5.144
|$5.440
|$5.409
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.856
|$5.207
|$5.497
|$5.450
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.908
|$5.244
|$5.541
|$5.530
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.524
|$3.846
|$4.137
|$3.447
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $3.87
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.87
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.87
- King Soopers– Denver: $4.08
- Circle K– Longmont (Frontage Road): $4.09
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $4.09
- Exxon– Lochbuie: $4.10
- King Soopers– Firestone: $4.12
- Safeway– Firestone: $4.15
- 7-Eleven- Lochbuie: $4.17
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.