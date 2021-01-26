3 people wanted in multiple jurisdictions taken into custody in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people wanted on a variety of charges in several jurisdictions around the Denver metro area were taken into custody Tuesday night in Castle Rock.

The arrests took place on Founders Parkway over Interstate 25. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

According to law enforcement sources, agencies that responded to the scene include: Denver Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department, Commerce City Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

DPD said the Safe Streets Task Force is involved in the case. The task force is led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.