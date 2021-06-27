UPDATE: All lanes of traffic reopened on CO 74 in Bear Creek Canyon after 3 people taken to trauma center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people have been transported to a trauma center after a serious crash on CO 74 around 1:45 p.m., Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

The crash occurred between Idledale and Kittredge in Bear Creek Canyon. Sgt. White with CSP said a motorcycle traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a truck. Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were transported with serious injuries. White said the third person injured was a passenger in the truck, but did not provide information on the driver of the truck.

This is a developing story; updates will be added as information is received.

