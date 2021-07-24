3 people still missing 4 days after Poudre Canyon flood

POUDRE CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said three dogs and a few search and rescue team members were unable to find three people missing from the Poudre Canyon flood that killed one woman on Tuesday.

Deputies said the team used heavy equipment to move large piles of debris around but did not find any signs of the missing people.

Heavy rain fell on the Cameron Peak burn scar Tuesday causing mudslides and flooding near the Poudre Canyon. The incident forced evacuations, caused road closures and destroyed property.

LCSO reported six residential structures and one detached garage was destroyed, and one residential structure was damaged on Black Hollow Road.

An increase of search and rescue team members along with personnel from the Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team are set to continue the search on Sunday.

Deputies said since water levels have receded, personnel will be able to check out the Black Hollow Creek Road area that was previously flooded.