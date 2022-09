Three people were hurt in a shooting on Sept. 7, 2022, on Colfax Avenue near Josephine Street. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting near Colfax Avenue and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of E. Colfax Avenue and police have closed Colfax between York and Columbine streets.

Police said they do not know the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a breaking story and updates will be posted as they are received.