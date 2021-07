DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were shot on the 16th Street Mall overnight Friday, according to the Denver Police Department.

A male and two females were shot on the 900 block of 16th Street just after midnight, DPD reported. All three were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 900 block of 16th St on a shooting. Two female and one male were shot and transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/TUHu63WqkA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2021

Police did not provide any suspect information. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).