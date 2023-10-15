DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were shot after what the Denver Police Department said was an altercation between a group of people early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 16th Street and Glenarm Place around 1:50 a.m, according to police.

Officers found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information indicated an altercation before the shooting. However, investigators were working to gather more information.

All three victims were expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.