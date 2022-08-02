DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were seriously injured when a moving car crashed into a parked car and set off a chain reaction of additional crashes.

The Denver Police Department said a black sedan was traveling eastbound on W. Gunnison Place around 9 p.m. Sunday when it veered to the left and struck a parked white Honda sedan on the other side of the street, on westbound W. Gunnison Place.

The force of the crash pushed the white Honda into a maroon Honda which pinned three people standing behind the white Honda in the impact of the crash.

The maroon Honda then crashed into a brown Chevy sedan pushing it into the front lawn of a home.

The three people seriously injured were transported to the hospital and their conditions have not been updated.

The driver of the black sedan fled and has not been located as of Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).