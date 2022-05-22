AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were shot at an Aurora apartment complex on Sunday.

Aurora Police responded to a shooting at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Expo. Three people were shot after a dispute in the parking lot.

One person was transported to the hospital from the scene and two others self-transported.

All three victims have serious injuries but are expected to survive. FOX31 has learned that the three victims are all “older adult men.”

Circumstances leading up to the dispute are still being investigated. Suspect descriptions will be released shortly. Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call 303-627-3100.