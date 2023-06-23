DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue crews managed to get three people trapped in rising waters to safety Friday.

The first rescue involved one person trapped in a car off Hudson Road after 1 p.m. The driver of that vehicle was brought to safety and not injured.

Two people trapped on 56th Avenue, just East of E-470, were rescued with the help of Aurora Fire’s Swiftwater Rescue, and Technical Rescue Team. AFR said there were six large pipes that flow water from Boxelder Creek under 56th Avenue and crews were concerned about the potential of rescuers and victims being swept under the road.

Pairs of rescuers got to the car while supporting each other against the rapidly moving water to get the people out and bring them to safety. Other crew members were downstream to help in case anyone got swept up.

The two victims in the second rescue were also uninjured.

Members from Bennett and South Metro fire departments assisted in the second rescue.

“The professionalism and courageousness of our firefighters was commendable. They worked together as a team and were able to safely guide the trapped victims inside back to safety without anyone being injured,” AFR said in a release.