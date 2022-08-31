A boat has capsized at Chatfield Reservoir on Aug. 31.

CHATFIELD RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire was responding to a capsized boat at Chatfield Reservoir.

South Metro Fire’s rescue team and Colorado Park and Wildlife rangers were responding to a capsized boat at Chatfield Reservoir. According to crews, three people were on board the boat.

According to CPW, all three people are out of the water and are safe. SMFR paramedics are evaluating them for injuries.

This is breaking news, FOX31 will update this story as information becomes available.